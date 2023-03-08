Uber is considering spinning off its Uber Freight division, Bloomberg reported, either through a sale or as a spin-off into a separate public company. A spin-off would concentrate Uber’s business on its better known operations of ride-hailing and food delivery. In 2022, freight generated $6.9 billion in revenue, about 22% of Uber’s total, and broke even excluding various expenses. At an...
