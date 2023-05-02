Latest Articles

microsoft ai

Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor · May 2, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it. Microsoft, which has the rights to resell the...