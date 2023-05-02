JPMorgan’s Silicon Valley MomentRead More

Uber Revenues Rise 29% as Ride-Hailing Business Expands

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

Uber reported 29% higher revenue and a sharply reduced operating loss, as its ride-hailing business expanded gross bookings 40% compared with a year-earlier period. Growth in Uber’s food-delivery business, meanwhile, increased 8%. The company’s revenue continues to benefit from changes in its UK business early last year, where drivers are now classified as workers rather than as independent...

Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor · May 2, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Photo by Bloomberg
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it. Microsoft, which has the rights to resell the...
Coinbase Launches International Exchange Offering Perpetual Futures
By Aidan Ryan · May 2, 2023
Chegg Shares Plunge 38% After ChatGPT Warning
By Amir Efrati · May 1, 2023
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Clark Miller, Shutterstock (2).
Opinion policy ai
The Case for Big Action to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
By Chamath Palihapitiya
In technology circles, people balk at the mere mention of government regulation. The naysayers argue it interferes with innovation and is a bad byproduct of big government.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.