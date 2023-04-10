Uber has sold a 50% stake in a newly created Super App unit of its Careem middle Eastern ride-sharing unit to e&, a United Arab Emirates-based tech investment group for $400 million. The new unit will take over Careem’s food and grocery delivery as well as fintech services, while Uber retains full ownership of the company’s ride-hailing business. In carving off the unit and giving control...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target. Then interest rates spiked, sending tech stocks careening. By December, when their firm, Phenomenal Ventures, finished...
Latest Briefs
Tesla Announces New Shanghai Battery Factory
Uber Sells 50% Stake in Careem’s Super App to UAE Firm
Musk Reverses Twitter’s Suppression of Substack
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
Exclusive startups policy
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head