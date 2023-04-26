Latest Articles

Discord’s Revenue Growth Slows to 44% in 2022 By Mark Matousek · April 26, 2023 11:53 AM PDT

Many tech firms saw meager revenue growth, or even a decline, last year as the digital ad market stalled and businesses cut back spending on software. Messaging startup Discord was an exception. Discord, which makes money from subscription fees, lifted revenue 44% to $445 million last year, according to an internal presentation viewed by The Information. That was a slowdown from 2021, when...