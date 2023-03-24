The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority dropped one of the key pillars of its investigation into Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to acquire Activision on Friday, saying that it was no longer concerned that the deal would harm competition in the gaming console market. The regulatory body, which has been investigating the proposed deal since July, said new evidence alleviates its prior concern...
Caffeinated Capitalists venture capital
Venture Capital’s 25 Favorite Cafes
Coupa Cafe in Palo Alto. Buck’s of Woodside. The Creamery in SoMa (RIP). Silicon Valley’s coffee shops have undoubtedly seen more dealmaking than any one fancy office building or members’ club. Now a new guard of cafes, spread throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, New York and Los Angeles, is growing in popularity among venture capitalists and, by extension, startup founders...
UK Says Microsoft’s Activision Bid Won’t Harm Console Market, Dealing Blow to Sony
Heated Reaction in China to TikTok CEO’s U.S. Testimony
Utah Passes Bills to Restrict Minors’ Social Media Use
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
Exclusive microsoft startups
Amazon Faces Moment of Truth on Alexa as ChatGPT Steals Its Thunder