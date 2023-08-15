Latest Articles

Don’t Fall for the Musk Distraction Machine By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 15, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

For years, politicians and the public have attacked the leaders of companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google, arguing they had their “thumbs on the scales” of political discourse. Critics worried these companies had too much power over how content was amplified on their sites, were picking winners and losers in elections, and on and on.And so it was sort of stunning today to learn that Elon...