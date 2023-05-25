Latest Articles

The Sudden Rise of Twitch Rival Kick By Kaya Yurieff · May 25, 2023 2:12 PM PDT

A new livestreaming service called Kick has been attracting streamers with a revenue-split that lets creators keep 95% of their subscription revenue, a more generous deal than the 50% split they get from streaming site Twitch. A new report Thursday shows just how successful that perk has been. Hours watched on Kick climbed to 51.8 million in April, up from 12.8 million in January,...