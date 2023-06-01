Explore previously unreported data on 35+ companies racing to build new products with generative AI.Read more

Verizon Packages Netflix and Paramount+ Together in New Streaming Bundle

Sahil Patel
Verizon is offering its wireless customers a new streaming package that bundles Netflix and Paramount+ at a discounted price. It’s the first time the two services have been bundled together, Verizon said, as the telco giant looks to build its +Play product, which lets its mobile customers sign up and pay for more than 30 streaming services including Disney+, Hulu and Discovery+. The new...

Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
By Kalley Huang · June 1, 2023 9:54 AM PDT
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence. Since then, all manner of startups have emerged, building technology to compete with ChatGPT and developing services that use generative AI. Despite an otherwise cool funding environment, investors are jockeying to join the action. The most recent sign: The Information reported Wednesday that...
Meta Announces Quest 3 Ahead of Apple Headset Debut
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · June 1, 2023
How to Grease a Chatbot: E-Commerce Companies Seek a Backdoor Into AI Responses
By Chris Stokel-Walker
When Andy Wilson’s company received its first successful client referral through ChatGPT, he was shaken to his core.
Chime’s Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank Disruptors
By Mark Matousek and Erin Woo
Chime found a way to offer zero-fee banking services without being a bank itself. But that approach is starting to show its limits.
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
By Aidan Ryan
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
The Master of Destruction Rides Again
By Michelle Celarier
In the spring of 2022, the irascible Wall Street short seller Marc Cohodes was in a particularly foul mood.
Apple’s Learning Curve: How Headset’s Design Caused Production Challenges
By Wayne Ma
If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone.
The Day TikTok Went Dark in India
By Amanda Florian
On June 29, 2020, as thunderstorms swept Mumbai and daily Covid-19 cases in India surged by almost 20,000, millions of people began experiencing a flood of network errors on their mobile devices.