Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc Exits

By
Martin Peers
Source: Business Insider

Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc is leaving the firm, she told staff in an email, according to Business Insider and other reports. Her departure, five years after she joined, comes as Vice is looking for a buyer and recently raised $30 million from financier Fortress. In an email posted on Twitter by reporter Max Tani, Dubuc said that she had decided “to move onto the next chapter” and that Vice...

By Scott Thurm · Feb. 24, 2023 8:00 AM PST
Welcome to the first edition of The Pro Weekly—our weekly newsletter only for The Information Pro subscribers.We are thrilled to be launching this new service to release and unpack troves of important data. I’m Scott Thurm, the editor of The Information Pro. As we build the service, I would love your feedback any time at [email protected] With our expanding cache of org charts and...
Photo-illustration by Clark Miller. Palmer Luckey: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Kim Kardashian West: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg; Henry Kravis: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Peter Thiel: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg; Bob Iger: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Jon Winkelried: Bess Adler/Bloomberg; Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg; Mukesh Ambani: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
The AI Age
My Week of Being Gaslit and Lied to by the New Bing
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Like any tech reporter who spends too much time online, I’ve treated Microsoft’s Bing search engine with little more than disdain since its 2009 release.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive microsoft google
Before Rebirth, Microsoft’s Bing Faced Near-Death Experiences
By Aaron Holmes
“Where is our hit?” Steve Ballmer repeatedly directed the question at his lieutenants in the year before he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, according to two people who heard him ask it.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive cloud ai
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.
Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff at the company's 2022 Code Conference. Photo by Getty Images.
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media’s Bankoff is Battered but Standing. What’s Next?
By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business.