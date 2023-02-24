Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc is leaving the firm, she told staff in an email, according to Business Insider and other reports. Her departure, five years after she joined, comes as Vice is looking for a buyer and recently raised $30 million from financier Fortress. In an email posted on Twitter by reporter Max Tani, Dubuc said that she had decided “to move onto the next chapter” and that Vice...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Pro Weekly
Welcome to the Pro Weekly Newsletter
Welcome to the first edition of The Pro Weekly—our weekly newsletter only for The Information Pro subscribers.We are thrilled to be launching this new service to release and unpack troves of important data. I’m Scott Thurm, the editor of The Information Pro. As we build the service, I would love your feedback any time at [email protected] With our expanding cache of org charts and...
Latest Briefs
Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc Exits
Justice Department Accuses Google of Deleting Sensitive Chats
European Commission Bans Use of TikTok on Staff Devices
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire