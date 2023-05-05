Vice Media is expected to file for bankruptcy reorganization next week, as part of a plan under which it would be then acquired by Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management, according to the Wall Street Journal . The acquisition would value the struggling digital media firm at around $400 million, far less than its peak valuation of $5.7 billion during the frothy days of digital media...
