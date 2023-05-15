Microsoft and Oracle Discussed Sharing AI Servers to Solve ShortageRead more

Briefing

Vice’s Creditors Include Wide Range of Software and Media Firms

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

Vice Media’s bankruptcy filing shows its biggest creditor is Fortress Group, owed about $475 million. But a wide range of tech and media companies are also listed as unsecured creditors, including Salesforce, Asana, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, HBO and Workday. The biggeset unsecured creditor is IT firm Wipro, owed $9.9 million, while CNN is owed $3.8 million and its sibling firm HBO is owed...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor · May 15, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Art via Unsplash
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language. Within weeks, the academics turned those models into open-source software that powered free alternatives to ChatGPT and other proprietary AI software. Free AI models are now “reasonably...
Latest Briefs
 
EU Approves Microsoft’s $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision
By Aaron Holmes · May 15, 2023
Vice’s Creditors Include Wide Range of Software and Media Firms
By Martin Peers · May 15, 2023
Vice Media Files For Bankruptcy Protection
By Sahil Patel · May 15, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
A customer taps into an Amazon Go store in Whittier, Calif on September 12, 2022. Photo by Orange County Register via Getty.
Exclusive amazon
How Amazon’s Big Bet on ‘Just Walk Out’ Stumbled
By Theo Wayt
In 2020, Amazon went on a blitz offering up the grab-and-go cashierless technology behind its Amazon Go convenience stores to large retailers around the world.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Tesla's Tom Zhu. Screenshot via YouTube. Photo of Tesla's Cybertruck by Bloomberg. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive asia autonomous vehicles
The Hardcore Tesla Executive Who Gets Stuff Done for Elon Musk
By Becky Peterson
For Tesla employees, the sight of Tom Zhu’s face early this year around the electric car maker’s factory in Austin, Texas, was a relief.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.
Marissa Mayer in the office of her startup, Sunshine. Photograph by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups
Can Marissa Mayer Eclipse Herself?
By Arielle Pardes
Earlier this year, Marissa Mayer—signature blond bob, talking a mile a minute—taught a class on how to start your own company.