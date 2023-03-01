Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising HurdlesRead Now

Vice’s Head of News and Entertainment Departs Company

Sahil Patel
Vice Media has lost another senior executive. Jesse Angelo, the company’s global president of news and entertainment since 2019, is leaving just a few days after now-former CEO Nancy Dubuc departed the struggling digital-media company. Angelo’s exit comes as Vice is once again looking to sell all or parts of its business. The executive oversaw key parts of Vice including its news and TV...

Exclusive
Alphabet’s Robotaxi Unit Waymo Says it Laid Off 8%
By Jon Victor · March 1, 2023 8:37 AM PST
A Waymo prototype robotaxi in San Francisco. Credit: Waymo
Alphabet’s robotaxi developer Waymo laid off 137 employees on Wednesday, its second round of cuts this year as the parent company reins in spending across its subsidiaries. The layoffs mean around 8% of Waymo employees, or 209 employees, have been cut this year, Waymo’s co-CEOs told staff in an internal email viewed by The Information. The latest round of cuts primarily focused on...
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.
Exclusive markets startups
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media’s Bankoff is Battered but Standing. What’s Next?
By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business.