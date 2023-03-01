Vice Media has lost another senior executive. Jesse Angelo, the company’s global president of news and entertainment since 2019, is leaving just a few days after now-former CEO Nancy Dubuc departed the struggling digital-media company. Angelo’s exit comes as Vice is once again looking to sell all or parts of its business. The executive oversaw key parts of Vice including its news and TV...
Alphabet’s robotaxi developer Waymo laid off 137 employees on Wednesday, its second round of cuts this year as the parent company reins in spending across its subsidiaries. The layoffs mean around 8% of Waymo employees, or 209 employees, have been cut this year, Waymo’s co-CEOs told staff in an internal email viewed by The Information. The latest round of cuts primarily focused on...
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.