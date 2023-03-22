Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is nearing a deal to raise $200 million in financing from Texas investor Matthew Brown, according to Reuters. The satellite launch company, which went public in 2021 through a special purpose acquisition company, paused operations last week citing its need to conserve capital while searching for new financing. The company was under financial strain following a...
Latest Articles
Exclusive facebook
Meta Rehires Partnerships Executive After Vowing to Shrink Management
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg’ effort to cut back on middle managers isn’t stopping the company hiring more middle managers. Meta has re-hired a veteran manager, Nick Grudin, to oversee its relationships with media companies and other creators, just seven months after Grudin quit to join Dapper Labs, an NFT startup. Grudin will resume his old job, reporting to his previous boss...
Latest Briefs
Amazon Tests Palm-Scanning Technology at Panera Bread
Toyota Phases Out Amazon Alexa in Vehicles, Explores ChatGPT
Recent Popular Stories
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
Exclusive cloud
In Search of Profits, Google Cloud Shifts Focus to Midsize Customers