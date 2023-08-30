Visa and Mastercard are set to raise the fees they charge merchants when customers use credit cards that route purchases through the companies’ networks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The report didn’t specify the size of the planned increases, but said they are scheduled to begin in October and April and will in many cases apply to online purchases. Visa and Mastercard earn a...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI Challenger AI21 Labs Nears Funding at $1.2 Billion Valuation
AI21 Labs, an Israel-based rival to OpenAI, has neared a new round of funding that would value the six-year-old startup at $1.2 billion, before the new capital, according to two people familiar with the matter. It’s the latest sign of investor appetite for firms developing conversational artificial intelligence as the technology becomes a material business for OpenAI. Two of the...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes