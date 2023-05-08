Private equity firm Vista Equity said it would buy a stake in supply chain monitoring company Resilinc through its growth-focused Endeavor fund. Resilinc, whose customers include AT&T, IBM, and Nvidia, will use the investment to expand beyond the U.S. and adopt new technology such as artificial intelligence, CEO and co-founder Bindiya Vakil told The Information. The Milpitas, Calif.-based...
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out. The company he founded, Cypress Semiconductor, was relatively small, but a 1991 BusinessWeek cover story showcased him as “The Bad Boy of Silicon Valley,” and The New York Times declared him “Silicon Valley’s most flamboyant cowboy capitalist.” This fireplug of a man attracted outsize attention in...
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
