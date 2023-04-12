Latest Articles

Crypto VC Funding Slows to a Crawl By Aidan Ryan · April 12, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

It’s not just in your head—our deals section has been thinner as of late, and recent data on venture funding for crypto startups show why.Crypto and blockchain startups raised just $900 million in the first quarter, according to PitchBook data on announced deals, down 87% from the same period in 2022 and the smallest haul since the fourth quarter of 2020, when crypto fundraising came in at $800...