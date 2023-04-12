Vox Media has sold NowThis, a news and politics outlet that makes videos for social media platforms, to a news nonprofit called Accelerate Change. Vox will retain a minority stake and a board seat in the new company, while also continuing to handle ad sales for NowThis, the companies said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Vox will receive cash as part of the agreement, a person...
It’s not just in your head—our deals section has been thinner as of late, and recent data on venture funding for crypto startups show why.Crypto and blockchain startups raised just $900 million in the first quarter, according to PitchBook data on announced deals, down 87% from the same period in 2022 and the smallest haul since the fourth quarter of 2020, when crypto fundraising came in at $800...
