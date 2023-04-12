Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils FoundersRead More

Briefing
media/telecom

Vox Media Sells News Video Outlet NowThis

By
Sahil Patel
· · Source: The Information

Vox Media has sold NowThis, a news and politics outlet that makes videos for social media platforms, to a news nonprofit called Accelerate Change. Vox will retain a minority stake and a board seat in the new company, while also continuing to handle ad sales for NowThis, the companies said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Vox will receive cash as part of the agreement, a person...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Crypto Global crypto venture capital
Crypto VC Funding Slows to a Crawl
By Aidan Ryan · April 12, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Pascal Gauthier (left), president of Ledger, and Eric Larcheveque, CEO of Ledger. Photo by Bloomberg
It’s not just in your head—our deals section has been thinner as of late, and recent data on venture funding for crypto startups show why.Crypto and blockchain startups raised just $900 million in the first quarter, according to PitchBook data on announced deals, down 87% from the same period in 2022 and the smallest haul since the fourth quarter of 2020, when crypto fundraising came in at $800...
Latest Briefs
 
Vox Media Sells News Video Outlet NowThis
By Sahil Patel · April 12, 2023
Twitter Has 1,500 Employees Remaining, Musk Says
By Erin Woo · April 11, 2023
U.S. Adults Are Overwhelmingly Skeptical of Crypto, Pew Research Finds
By Akash Pasricha · April 11, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman. Photo via OpenAI
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head
By Jon Victor
Greg Brockman needed a win. In 2017, Brockman—then chief technology officer of OpenAI, a 50-person nonprofit at the time—was worried about getting left in the dust by bigger rivals like DeepMind, an AI lab owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.
From left: Nichole Wischoff, Helen Min, Meena Harris and Erica Wenger. Photos via Wischoff Ventures, Phenomenal Ventures and Erica Wenger.
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target.
Art by Clark Miller
Market Research
Roadie Revolution: The Stunning New Tech on Silicon Valley Bikes
By Tim Stevens
As a technology, the bicycle hasn’t changed much since 1885, when designer J.K. Starley decided to use a chain to drive the rear wheel.
Comcast's Brian Roberts and Disney's Bob Iger. Photos by Getty
entertainment
Comcast’s Roberts Has Upper Hand Over Iger as Hulu Battle Looms
By Sahil Patel
The last time Disney CEO Bob Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts tangled, in a battle for control of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment business, Roberts came off second best.