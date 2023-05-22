Walmart is set to add pet telehealth services as the latest perk to its Walmart+ membership program, CNBC reported Monday, as the retail giant aims to attract more wealthy shoppers and compete more closely with Amazon’s popular Prime program. Walmart+ subscribers will have until Nov. 19 to opt into a free year-long membership with the startup Pawp, which provides 24/7 veterinary telehealth...
Creator Economy startups entertainment
Pocket.watch’s Streaming Expansion
Pocket.watch, a TI 50 startup and entertainment company that helps young YouTube stars such as 11-year-old Ryan Kaji develop original shows, games and toys, is bringing its ad-free streaming service to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Stream platforms this summer. The move will bring kid creator content to Comcast’s 16 million customers.Ryan and Friends Plus, which costs $3.99 a month, is among...
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push