Exclusive: Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI PushRead more

Briefing
markets e-commerce

Walmart Raises Revenue Guidance As Downturn Draws Bargain Hunters

By
Ann Gehan
· · Source: The Information

Walmart raised its outlook for the rest of the year, as its discounts continue to attract younger and wealthier shoppers for essential purchases like groceries. The big-box giant now expects net sales to increase around 3.5% this year, after warning earlier this year that sales growth would slow due to economic pressure on consumers. Total revenue jumped 7.6% from a year earlier to $152.3...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups Finance
Instacart’s Ad Business Surges
By Cory Weinberg · May 18, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Instacart has become an advertising powerhouse. The grocery-delivery firm’s ad revenue totaled about $740 million last year, up 30% from 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. That’s a striking increase, given that the digital ad market was largely stagnant last year. Nearly 30% of Instacart’s 2022 revenue came from selling advertising rather than actually...
Latest Briefs
 
Walmart Raises Revenue Guidance As Downturn Draws Bargain Hunters
By Ann Gehan · May 18, 2023
Alibaba Aims to Spin Off Cloud Business Within 12 Months
By Juro Osawa · May 18, 2023
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Ordered to Prison
By Laura Mandaro · May 17, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.
Org Charts
Twitter Org Chart Shows the 120 Leaders Musk’s New CEO Inherits
By Erin Woo
As Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino is set to step into what may be the most difficult job in advertising: rehabilitating Twitter’s tattered reputation among major advertisers.