Creator Economy startups

Creator Database Tops 350 While Deals Slow to a Trickle By Isabelle Sarraf · April 13, 2023 3:50 PM PDT

Our latest update to the Creator Economy Database shows signs of life in the industry despite doom-and-gloom fundraising totals. We tallied 15 U.S.-based creator startups that raised money in the first quarter of this year, all of which were early-stage funding rounds. We also added more than two dozen startups as well as tracked the closure or sale of three others. Here’s more of what...