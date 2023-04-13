Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee ReviewsRead More

Briefing
e-commerce

Walmart Sells Bonobos For 75% Less Than What It Paid

By
Ann Gehan
· · Source: The Information

Walmart sold the menswear brand Bonobos to the retailer Express and brand management firm WHP Global for $75 million, the companies announced Thursday, as Walmart continues to shed pieces of its old e-commerce strategy. WHP Global, which owns the intellectual property of retail brands including Toys R Us and Joe’s Jeans, will acquire the Bonobos brand for $50 million, and Express will purchase...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy startups
Creator Database Tops 350 While Deals Slow to a Trickle
By Isabelle Sarraf · April 13, 2023 3:50 PM PDT
Chart by Shane Burke
Our latest update to the Creator Economy Database shows signs of life in the industry despite doom-and-gloom fundraising totals. We tallied 15 U.S.-based creator startups that raised money in the first quarter of this year, all of which were early-stage funding rounds. We also added more than two dozen startups as well as tracked the closure or sale of three others. Here’s more of what...
Latest Briefs
 
Walmart Sells Bonobos For 75% Less Than What It Paid
By Ann Gehan · April 13, 2023
San Francisco Police Arrest Tech Consultant in Bob Lee Killing
By Kevin McLaughlin · April 13, 2023
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Parts Ways With Chief Marketing Officer
By Kevin McLaughlin · April 13, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
From left: Nichole Wischoff, Helen Min, Meena Harris and Erica Wenger. Photos via Wischoff Ventures, Phenomenal Ventures and Erica Wenger.
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target.
Art by Clark Miller
Market Research
Roadie Revolution: The Stunning New Tech on Silicon Valley Bikes
By Tim Stevens
As a technology, the bicycle hasn’t changed much since 1885, when designer J.K. Starley decided to use a chain to drive the rear wheel.
Illustration by Matheus Costa.
google facebook
Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee Reviews
By Mark Matousek
Last year, Google cut the number of employee performance reviews it conducts annually from two to one, responding to complaints that twice-a-year reviews consumed too much time.