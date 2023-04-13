Walmart sold the menswear brand Bonobos to the retailer Express and brand management firm WHP Global for $75 million, the companies announced Thursday, as Walmart continues to shed pieces of its old e-commerce strategy. WHP Global, which owns the intellectual property of retail brands including Toys R Us and Joe’s Jeans, will acquire the Bonobos brand for $50 million, and Express will purchase...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy startups
Creator Database Tops 350 While Deals Slow to a Trickle
Our latest update to the Creator Economy Database shows signs of life in the industry despite doom-and-gloom fundraising totals. We tallied 15 U.S.-based creator startups that raised money in the first quarter of this year, all of which were early-stage funding rounds. We also added more than two dozen startups as well as tracked the closure or sale of three others. Here’s more of what...
Latest Briefs
Walmart Sells Bonobos For 75% Less Than What It Paid
San Francisco Police Arrest Tech Consultant in Bob Lee Killing
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Parts Ways With Chief Marketing Officer
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers