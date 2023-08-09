Microsoft vs. Google: The 10 Execs at the Center of Lobbying BattleRead more

Warby Parker Boosts Revenue Outlook

By
Ann Gehan
Source: The Information

Warby Parker said Wednesday that second quarter revenue rose 11% from a year earlier to $166.1 million even as its number of active customers remained flat, helped by expanded in-store services like eye exams that get existing customers to buy more. The direct-to-consumer eyewear brand also raised its full-year revenue guidance, projecting growth of as much as 11% from last year, up slightly...

Crypto Global crypto
Coinbase Goes Local With Policy Blitz
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 9, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Faryar Shirzad, chief policy officer at Coinbase. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Crypto regulation has been a hot topic in 2023, thanks to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance. But crypto companies have much more to deal with than federal regulators.Case in point: Last week, as CEO Brian Armstrong and other Coinbase executives were discussing second-quarter results with analysts, Coinbase policy leaders were hosting the crypto...
By Ann Gehan · Aug. 9, 2023
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Photo via Clutter.com.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Art by Clark Miller
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Photo via Parade.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A
By Ann Gehan and Natasha Mascarenhas
Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.
MoonPay's booth at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in Miami. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive crypto
How MoonPay Employees Missed Out on the Crypto Boom
By Aidan Ryan
As the crypto investing boom was reaching a fever pitch in 2021, crypto payment startup MoonPay—known for its flashy celebrity endorsements—was barreling toward a blockbuster fundraising.
Sandie Hawkins. Photo by Erin Beach.
Exclusive e-commerce
TikTok Replaces Top Shopping Executive With Retail Veterans
By Erin Woo
TikTok has hired two retail veterans who worked at Amazon and Meta Platforms to help oversee its ambitious push to build a giant U.S.