Warby Parker Sees Revenue Bump Despite Customer Growth Slowdown

By
Ann Gehan
· · Source: The Information

Warby Parker said Tuesday that revenue rose more than it expected in the first quarter, as the direct-to-consumer eyewear company looks to keep selling its existing customers on more products and services like eye exams. Net revenue increased 12.2% from a year earlier to $172 million, ahead of the 7% to 9% growth the company forecast last quarter, and average revenue per customer increased...

Summit Recap: The Creator CEO Panel
By The Information Partnerships · May 9, 2023 10:39 AM PDT
There’s a new financial power segment in town: content creators. But creators have a unique profile that’s currently underserved and distinct from those of other small businesses. Creators span all ages, are global by default, and need to be paid faster to create content at a viral speed—all of which opens up new opportunities for banks and fintech solutions. Jessica Lessin,...
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.
Exclusive e-commerce
IPO Hopeful Klaviyo Tries to Prove There’s More to Life Than Shopify
By Ann Gehan and Cory Weinberg
For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.