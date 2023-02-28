Warby Parker warned revenue growth would continue to slow in the coming year, likely coming in at between 7% and 9% for the current quarter, and between 8% and 10% for all of 2023. The direct-to-consumer eyewear company said revenue grew 10.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier and 10.6% for the full year 2022—a dramatic slowdown from the 37.4% full-year growth...