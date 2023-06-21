Warner Bros. Discovery is in talks to license parts of its HBO television library to Netflix, making it the first time in almost a decade that original HBO titles would be available on a rival service, according to Deadline. The shift reflects an effort by WBD’s management to boost revenue, even at the expense of hurting its Max streaming service’s competitiveness. WBD is discussing a deal...
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this. Apple left a lot of bold new features it had been developing for the headset on the cutting-room floor—at least for now. Those include plans for fitness experiences, ambitious tools to help developers quickly and easily create augmented reality content...
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.