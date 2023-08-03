Warner Bros. Discovery lost 1.8 million direct-to-consumer subscribers, which encompasses its Max and Discovery+ streaming services, during the second quarter, the company said in its latest earnings report. The company reported an adjusted loss of $3 million for the segment. Revenue for WBD’s networks segment, which includes cable channels such as CNN and TNT, fell 5% on a constant-currency...
entertainment media/telecom
Warner Bros. Discovery Loses Streaming Subscribers, TV Ad Revenue
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive crypto
How MoonPay Employees Missed Out on the Crypto Boom
As the crypto investing boom was reaching a fever pitch in 2021, crypto payment startup MoonPay—known for its flashy celebrity endorsements—was barreling toward a blockbuster fundraising. Investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management invested $555 million at a whopping $3.4 billion valuation in a deal that allowed CEO Ivan Soto-Wright and his inner circle to cash...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds