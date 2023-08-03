Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Pushed to Shutter U.S. ExchangeRead more

Warner Bros. Discovery Loses Streaming Subscribers, TV Ad Revenue

By
Sahil Patel
· · Source: The Information

Warner Bros. Discovery lost 1.8 million direct-to-consumer subscribers, which encompasses its Max and Discovery+ streaming services, during the second quarter, the company said in its latest earnings report. The company reported an adjusted loss of $3 million for the segment. Revenue for WBD’s networks segment, which includes cable channels such as CNN and TNT, fell 5% on a constant-currency...

Exclusive crypto
How MoonPay Employees Missed Out on the Crypto Boom
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 3, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
MoonPay's booth at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in Miami. Photo by Getty.
As the crypto investing boom was reaching a fever pitch in 2021, crypto payment startup MoonPay—known for its flashy celebrity endorsements—was barreling toward a blockbuster fundraising. Investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management invested $555 million at a whopping $3.4 billion valuation in a deal that allowed CEO Ivan Soto-Wright and his inner circle to cash...
Cloud Startup CoreWeave Raises $2.3 Billion in Debt
By Anissa Gardizy · Aug. 3, 2023
Meta’s Ray-Ban Glasses Fall Flat With Customers
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · Aug. 3, 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery Loses Streaming Subscribers, TV Ad Revenue
By Sahil Patel · Aug. 3, 2023
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Sequoia Capital's Menlo Park, Calif. campus. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
By Kate Clark
Shortly after the exit of five of its partners, Sequoia Capital let go of seven members of its in-house recruiting and talent team, sending a clear signal to other firms that it’s time to reevaluate the platform teams, which grew exceedingly large during the record bull run.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Photo via Clutter.com.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Reed Jobs. Photo via Emerson Collective.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.