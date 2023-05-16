Musk Tells Tesla Staff He Must Approve All Hiring—Again Read more

WeWork CEO Mathrani Steps Down

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani is stepping down, the co-working space firm said Tuesday, posing a fresh challenge for the company which continues to bleed money. Mathrani will be succeeded on an interim basis by a telecom executive, David Tolley, who joined the board early this year. WeWork stock fell 7.5% to 35 cents. Mathrani, a real estate veteran, took the helm of the company in 2020, before...

The Briefing electric vehicles media/telecom
Musk and Yaccarino Are Bound to Clash
By Jessica E. Lessin · May 16, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Linda Yaccarino, incoming CEO of Twitter. Photo by Getty.
As I have been digesting the news that Elon Musk is going to officially install NBC advertising veteran Linda Yaccarino as head of Twitter, I’m perplexed. In at least one dimension that seems fairly important to Musk—thriftiness—I suspect they are worlds apart. Yaccarino has spent her career wooing Madison Avenue in all the ways heads of ad sales woo Madison Avenue: fancy parties,...
Twitter Lost $40 Million in Advertising Due to Community Notes, Musk Says
By Erin Woo · May 16, 2023
By Martin Peers · May 16, 2023
Tesla Cofounder JB Straubel to Join Board
By Becky Peterson · May 16, 2023
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.
Tesla's Tom Zhu. Screenshot via YouTube. Photo of Tesla's Cybertruck by Bloomberg. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive asia autonomous vehicles
The Hardcore Tesla Executive Who Gets Stuff Done for Elon Musk
By Becky Peterson
For Tesla employees, the sight of Tom Zhu’s face early this year around the electric car maker’s factory in Austin, Texas, was a relief.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.