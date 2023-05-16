WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani is stepping down, the co-working space firm said Tuesday, posing a fresh challenge for the company which continues to bleed money. Mathrani will be succeeded on an interim basis by a telecom executive, David Tolley, who joined the board early this year. WeWork stock fell 7.5% to 35 cents. Mathrani, a real estate veteran, took the helm of the company in 2020, before...
Musk and Yaccarino Are Bound to Clash
As I have been digesting the news that Elon Musk is going to officially install NBC advertising veteran Linda Yaccarino as head of Twitter, I’m perplexed. In at least one dimension that seems fairly important to Musk—thriftiness—I suspect they are worlds apart. Yaccarino has spent her career wooing Madison Avenue in all the ways heads of ad sales woo Madison Avenue: fancy parties,...
