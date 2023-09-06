How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTCRead more

WeWork to Renegotiate Most of its Leases

Alex Perry
WeWork plans to renegotiate “nearly all our leases,” CEO David Tolley said in a blog post on Wednesday, in an effort to bring down its leasing costs which “remain too high and are dramatically out of step with current market conditions.” Tolley said the coworking company will focus on exiting lease agreements on locations that aren’t doing well so it can focus more on popular locations. His...

Clubhouse Is Now an Audio Messaging App
Sept. 6, 2023
Clubhouse, after laying off half its staff in April to “reset” the company, on Wednesday revealed a long-awaited revamp. It’s updating the app to feature voice-only group chats with friends or friends of friends that happen asynchronously. The live, public audio groups that Clubhouse popularized during the pandemic shutdowns aren’t going away, but they’ll no longer be a primary focus for...
Google Settles U.S. States’ Antitrust Case Over App Store Fees
Sept. 6, 2023
Dave Clark Resigns as Flexport CEO
Sept. 6, 2023
Rippling Ends Relationship With Two Prop Trading Firms
Sept. 6, 2023
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
By Michael Roddan
In the hours after JPMorgan Chase bought troubled First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion in a government fire sale, its consumer banking chiefs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak—both potential successors to CEO Jamie Dimon—flew to California.
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’
By Zara Stone
Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn.
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future
By Jessica E. Lessin
A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S.
The Secret Sauce Morgan Stanley’s CEO Is Leaving for His Successor
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Over the past five years, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman spent $14 billion buying the pieces of what is now the world’s second-biggest provider of corporate stock plans.