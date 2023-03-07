U.S. lawmakers are inching forward in their efforts to ban TikTok. The Biden Administration is likely to support a new bill expected to be unveiled by Senator Mark Warner that would grant the U.S. government the power to ban foreign companies or technology deemed a threat to national security. The bill doesn’t call out TikTok or its Chinese owner ByteDance by name, but would grant the...
Apple and Samsung’s Teamwork
Comedian Louis C.K. had a smart observation a few years ago about how quickly people become blasé about the wonders of modern life, such as plane flight. His commentary came to mind after I read my colleague Wayne Ma’s story this morning about Apple’s rocky business marriage with Samsung. Among other things, the story describes how hard it is to make the OLED displays used in iPhones of recent...
Self-Driving Truck Developer Embark Nears Liquidation
Tesla Drops Prices, Marking Second Round of Cuts In Three Months
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles