Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of the company formerly known as Twitter, said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that Twitter was “pretty close to breakeven,” although she offered no specifics. X declined to elaborate further. In the interview, Yaccarino called her job “the most fortunate seat that anyone gets to sit in.” Yaccarino also said that advertising revenue was increasing as...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive asia
ByteDance’s China Business Is Slowing, Putting Spotlight on TikTok
ByteDance might be best known globally as the parent company of TikTok, but the bulk of its money comes from its home base of China, thanks to its Chinese video app Douyin. But previously unreported internal data shows that the tech giant’s red-hot pace of growth in China has slowed markedly, underscoring the importance of TikTok for the company’s future. Last year,...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A