The Briefing markets media/telecom

DoorDash Should Buy Instacart Now By Martin Peers · Oct. 2, 2023 5:01 PM PDT

Instacart’s stock price performance so far brings to mind a variation on the old line about love: Is it better to have gone public and lost, or never to have gone public at all? The shares fell 9% on Monday to $26.96, 10% below its IPO price, following our scoop that the Wall Street analysts at the banks underwriting the offering are projecting a severe slowdown in Instacart’s growth in the...