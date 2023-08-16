Twitter delayed access to links to Facebook, the New York Times and other news organizations for several hours Tuesday, a move that some viewed as targeted at companies that have drawn the ire of owner Elon Musk. Users who clicked a link on the social media site, now called X, for one of the targeted websites were made to wait about five seconds before seeing the page, according to tests...
Don’t Fall for the Musk Distraction Machine
For years, politicians and the public have attacked the leaders of companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google, arguing they had their “thumbs on the scales” of political discourse. Critics worried these companies had too much power over how content was amplified on their sites, were picking winners and losers in elections, and on and on.And so it was sort of stunning today to learn that Elon...
