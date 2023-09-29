Latest Articles

How a Hidden Bar Code in iPhone Screens Saved Apple Hundreds of Millions of Dollars By Wayne Ma · Sept. 29, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Next time you try to wipe a smudge off your iPhone screen, take a closer look. See if you can spot one of the two tiny QR codes etched into its glass. Chances are you won’t be able to find them. Both codes are tiny—one is the size of a grain of sand and can only be seen with special equipment, while the other, roughly the size of the tip of a crayon, is laser-printed on the reverse...