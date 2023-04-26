Latest Articles

Meta’s Quarter Offers Signs of Hope on Ads By Martin Peers · April 26, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

In tech, three is the new 30. Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported a 3% lift in revenue for the first quarter, the same revenue increase Alphabet reported for its first quarter on Tuesday. Increasing the top line by 3% is a far cry from the 25% to 30% quarterly growth Facebook’s owner once reported with monotonous regularity. But it’s a big improvement from reporting declines in revenue, as...