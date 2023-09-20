Briefing
YouTube Cuts Off Russell Brand’s Account From Making Money

By
Kaya Yurieff
Source: The Information

YouTube on Tuesday said it blocked Russell Brand’s account from making money after  multiple allegations  from women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. The British actor and comedian’s YouTube channel, which has 6.6 million subscribers, was cut off from money-making opportunities for violating YouTube’s creator responsibility policy. “If a creator’s off-platform behavior harms our...

The Briefing semiconductors media/telecom
Google’s Standoff with AI Chip 'Shark' Broadcom
By Amir Efrati · Sept. 21, 2023 5:01 PM PDT
Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s “Mad Money” host, took a swipe at our report today that Google has set an internal goal to break from Broadcom, its supplier of artificial intelligence chips. Cramer called the story “patently false” on X. Cramer, who has been particularly bullish on Broadcom lately, is often criticized for dispensing bad advice—for example, telling his viewers earlier this year to buy shares...
Snapchat’s Subscription Product Has 5 Million Paying Users
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 21, 2023
Apple Pushes Back In-House Designed 5G Modem to 2025
By Wayne Ma · Sept. 21, 2023
Broadcom Shares Slide After Google Considers Taking AI Chips In-House
By Wayne Ma · Sept. 21, 2023
OpenAI's Greg Brockman (left) and Google's Demis Hassabis (right). Photos by Getty.
AI Agenda google ai
OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM
By Jon Victor
As fall approaches, Google and OpenAI are locked in a good ol’ fashioned software race, aiming to launch the next generation of large-language models: multimodal.
From left, a Google TPU, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian. Photos via Getty, Google and YouTube.
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
By Wayne Ma, Anissa Gardizy and Jon Victor
Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo
By Rachel Graf
Orlando Bravo may be the face of Thoma Bravo, but he’s not the only one calling the shots. The hard-charging, helicopter-riding managing partner has become the most recognizable person at the software-focused private equity firm.
Gigafund co-founders Luke Nosek and Stephen Oskoui. Art by Clark Miller; Oskoui photo courtesy Gigafund.
The Big Read space entertainment
The Elon Musk Investors With Dreams of a New Social Order
By Julia Black
In February 2021, a Mormon film producer named Jeffrey Harmon returned home to Provo, Utah, raving about an exclusive gathering he’d just attended in Austin, Tex.
Art by Clark Miller.
space Twitter
The Trouble With Walter: In His Elon Musk Tome, the Writer Shows Us the Perils of Access Journalism
By Adam Lashinsky
Walter Isaacson is the exotic bird of American letters, a charming and convivial bon vivant and raconteur, the life of many a dinner party, a studious biographer and a generous mentor.
Flexport founder Ryan Petersen. Photos via Getty and Flexport.
e-commerce
Can Ryan Petersen Fix Flexport?
By Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Ryan Petersen was getting antsy. This March, Petersen had handed over the CEO job at Flexport—the logistics company he’d founded a decade earlier, which had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation in 2022—to veteran Amazon executive Dave Clark.