Zoom’s shares rose more than 7% in extended trading after the videoconferencing provider reported a sharp increase in earnings and a modest increase in revenue growth compared to last year, prompting it to slightly raise its annual sales forecast. While the results were a far cry from the jet-fueled earnings Zoom reported during the pandemic, it seems that investors’ confidence in the company...
SoftBank’s Arm IPO Win Won’t Make Up for What It Missed Out On
Here’s a declaration the tech press doesn’t get to make very often: It’s a good day to be SoftBank. Arm, a chip designer the SoftBank Group has owned since 2016, finally released its investor prospectus this afternoon, a key step before the initial public offering expected next month. If investors bite—no sure thing, as I explain below—Arm’s valuation could surpass $60 billion. That’s roughly...
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software