Zoom is shaking up its technical leadership by hiring Xuedong Huang, a 30-year Microsoft veteran and one of its top artificial intelligence researchers, as its new chief technology officer, Huang announced in a LinkedIn post . The move comes as Zoom is trying to offset a customer spending slowdown by incorporating generative AI features into key product lines like videoconferencing and...
Deal Monday Returns With Spate of AI and Enterprise Acquisitions
The deal market lives. For the second time this month, we woke up Monday morning to a big enterprise software acquisition. This time, it was IBM (remember that company?) buying data management firm Apptio for $4.6 billion from Vista Equity Partners. People with long memories of obscure enterprise software firms (you know who you are) will recall that Vista paid $1.94 billion to buy Apptio in...
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.