Zume, Startup That Tried to Reinvent Pizza Delivery, Shuts Down

Erin Woo
Zume, a startup that raised $445 million from SoftBank and other investors to automate pizza-making with robots before switching to developing sustainable packaging, has shut down, The Information reported Friday . The insolvent company has retained restructuring firm Sherwood Partners to liquidate the assets for the benefit of the creditors, an alternative to bankruptcy, according to Martin...

