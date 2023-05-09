Allbirds projected that revenue would continue to decline in the current quarter, dropping as much as 18% from the same period a year earlier as the direct-to-consumer footwear brand looks to turn around lagging sales with products with broader appeal, driving more traffic to the brand’s stores and weighing expansion of wholesale partnerships. Net revenue decreased 13.4% to $54.4 million for...
Allbirds Predicts Continued Revenue Decline in Q2, Co-CEO To Change Roles
Microsoft and Oracle Discussed Sharing AI Servers to Solve Shortage
Oracle and Microsoft recently discussed an unusual agreement to rent servers from each other if either company runs out of computing power for cloud customers that use large-scale artificial intelligence, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. A deal would help the two rival cloud providers meet surging demand for servers that can run AI software, which has caused a...
