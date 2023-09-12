Amazon and Flexport on Tuesday both announced rival end-to-end supply chain services for online sellers. Both companies are pitching their products as one-stop-shops for sellers to get items moved from overseas factories all the way to the doorsteps of customers who buy them through Amazon and other online marketplaces. Amazon’s offering, called Supply Chain by Amazon , will let merchants...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
AI Agenda google ai
Google Trial Puts LLMs On the Docket; Databricks Projects Explosive AI Spending
Artificial intelligence developers are undoubtedly lapping up a couple of stories my colleagues published Monday about Nvidia leveraging its hardware dominance to muscle into cloud services and Databricks projecting big corporate spending on artificial intelligence services. But first, today’s news.The trial over the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google Search started this...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.