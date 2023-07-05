In a 46-page slide deck, Coatue lays out advice for startups confronting today’s vastly changed private tech marketRead more

Briefing
amazon media/telecom

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Scrutinizes Studio’s TV Spending

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: Bloomberg

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is examining the company’s spending on original shows for its video streaming service, after several pricey releases failed to become huge hits, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Jassy’s scrutiny in recent weeks has reportedly included asking executives for detailed budget analyses of popular shows and coincides with cost-cutting efforts across Amazon . Amazon has poured...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Crypto Global crypto
Checking in on Crypto’s Most Promising Startups
By Akash Pasricha · July 5, 2023 9:01 AM PDT
Photo via Shutterstock
Can you believe it? We’re already halfway through 2023! To mark the occasion, Aidan Ryan and I caught up with our 2022 list of the most promising startups in crypto, first published in October, to see how they’ve held up.In an industry that has undergone a tremendous transformation, with collapses like FTX and BlockFi and the SEC cracking down on Coinbase and others, it’s worth pointing out...
Latest Briefs
 
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Scrutinizes Studio’s TV Spending
By Theo Wayt · July 5, 2023
Biden Aims to Restrict Chinese Companies’ Access to U.S. Cloud Computing Services
By Juro Osawa · July 5, 2023
Court Blocks Biden Administration From Pressuring Social Media Firms Over Covid ‘Disinformation'
By Martin Peers · July 4, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Coatue co-founder Thomas Laffont. Photo by Juan Pinnel
Exclusive startups venture capital
‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead
By Jessica E. Lessin
Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West.
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, arriving at federal court in San Francisco on June 28. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
By Aaron Holmes
For years Microsoft has kept a lid on details about the true size of its Azure cloud server rental business, making it impossible for investors to know how Microsoft’s cloud operations unit stacked up against industry leader Amazon Web Services.
Ben Horowitz, Martin Casado and Marc Andreessen. Photos by Getty and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Art by Mike Sullivan.
startups ai
Andreessen Horowitz’s AI Crusader Emerges as a Confidant of the Founders
By Kate Clark
“Will AI kill us all?” Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado asked his boss Marc Andreessen in early June.
Naveen Rao (left), CEO of MosaicML, and Ali Ghodsi (right), CEO of DataBricks. Photos by Getty.
startups ai
How Databricks CEO Justifies Paying $1.3 Billion for a Young AI Startup
By Aaron Holmes
When enterprise software firm Databricks revealed on Monday it would pay $1.3 billion for a two-year-old artificial intelligence startup, MosaicML, the deal looked overpriced.
A pop-up event for the 2018 launch of Oddity's IL MAKIAGE brand in New York City. Photo by Getty.
Deals e-commerce
Why Beauty Company Oddity is Poised For a Hot IPO
By Ann Gehan
Cosmetics company Oddity Tech, which filed to go public last week, doesn’t need the stock market to continue rallying for its public debut to take off.
Org Charts startups
The People Who Run Chime
By Mark Matousek
Chime aims to undercut traditional banks by being more consumer friendly. Its management team’s experience reflects that approach.