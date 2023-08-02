Amazon is making several changes in an attempt to revamp its grocery business, including letting people who aren’t Prime members make grocery orders; unifying online grocery carts from Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh and Amazon.com; and deemphasizing its pricey “Just Walk Out” system in physical stores. The changes, described by grocery chief Tony Hoggett in a Bloomberg interview , coincide with ...
Changpeng Zhao really wants to cut off all ties to the U.S.I scooped yesterday that Zhao pushed to shut down Binance.US, the U.S. offshoot of the global exchange Binance. The decision shows just how far Zhao is willing to go to help preserve the image of the global exchange, which is the largest in the world. A spokesperson for Binance.US declined to comment.
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
