Latest Articles

Crypto Global crypto

Why CZ Wanted to Shut Down Binance.US By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 2, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

Changpeng Zhao really wants to cut off all ties to the U.S.I scooped yesterday that Zhao pushed to shut down Binance.US, the U.S. offshoot of the global exchange Binance. The decision shows just how far Zhao is willing to go to help preserve the image of the global exchange, which is the largest in the world. A spokesperson for Binance.US declined to comment.