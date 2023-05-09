Amazon Starts Warning Customers About ‘Frequently Returned’ ItemsRead more

Amazon Offers Customers $10 to Pick Up Orders at Stores

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: Reuters

Amazon has started offering some customers $10 to pick up e-commerce orders from physical stores rather than having the packages shipped to their homes. An undisclosed number of Prime subscribers have received emails offering $10 to pick up orders worth $25 or more from pickup spots including Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh and Kohl’s stores, Reuters reported on Monday. Amazon already has a deal...

