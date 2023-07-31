Amazon said Monday that it plans to double the number of warehouses dedicated to making same-day deliveries to customers, a sign that the company still plans to spend on delivery infrastructure despite recent efforts to cut costs. Amazon currently offers same-day delivery for some items in 90 U.S. metropolitan areas, the company said. The company did not give a timeline for expanding its...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Deals startups venture capital
Coatue Raises $331 Million for Early-Stage Fund, 34% Below Target
Coatue Management has raised $331 million for its third fund focused on early-stage startups, according to a financial filing, a third less than its target and a previous early-stage fund. The smaller than anticipated total shows how the firms that raised huge funds during the pandemic investing boom are falling short of their fundraising goals, taking longer to reach them or choosing to...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Exclusive startups ai
Sequoia, Lightspeed Fund AI Startups in Frenzied Back-to-Back Deals