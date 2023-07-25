Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has hired Anjney Midha as a general partner focused on artificial intelligence deals, according to a blog post by Martin Casado, who leads the firm’s enterprise infrastructure team. Midha co-founded augmented reality startup Ubiquity6, which sold to the gaming chat app Discord in 2021. Since then, Midha has been a vice president at Discord overseeing...
