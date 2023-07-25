The Cult of Notion: A Productivity App Becomes a Sensation for CreatorsRead more

Andreessen Horowitz Hires Discord Exec as AI-Focused General Partner

By
Kate Clark
· · Source: The Information

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has hired Anjney Midha as a general partner focused on artificial intelligence deals, according to a blog post by Martin Casado, who leads the firm’s enterprise infrastructure team. Midha co-founded augmented reality startup Ubiquity6, which sold to the gaming chat app Discord in 2021. Since then, Midha has been a vice president at Discord overseeing...

AI Agenda ai
Small Devices Could Soon Handle Large Language Models
By Stephanie Palazzolo · July 25, 2023 7:05 AM PDT
Photo generated by Midjourney.
AI models that once took millions of dollars per month to run could soon fit into the three-by-five-inch phone in your pocket.That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but recent technological advancements have brought edge AI—a method to run AI models on devices—back into the limelight. Engineers from Carnegie Mellon University, University of Washington, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and AI...
Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Ryan Breslow. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups
Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During Fundraising
By Erin Woo
The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed e-commerce software startup Bolt and sent a notice to co-founder and former CEO Ryan Breslow last year over their past statements to current and potential investors, according to an April 2023 letter from a lawyer representing two of Bolt’s major investors.
Stripe president and co-founder John Collison, as imagined in front of his Abbey Leix estate in the Irish midlands. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups Finance
John Collison’s Land Grab: A Stripe Co-Founder Grows in Power
By Cory Weinberg
Visitors to the Abbey Leix estate in County Laois, Ireland, must drive on an unkempt gravel road that leads through a thick forest and past a derelict corn mill to get to the giant old house in the country’s midlands.
Art by Clark Miller
The Cult of Notion: A Productivity App Becomes a Sensation for Creators
By Kalley Huang
In May, hundreds of people queued outside an auditorium in the San Isidro district of Lima, Perú.
Cameo CEO and founder Steven Galanis with co-founders Devon Townsend and Martin Blencowe at a Cameo-hosted Super Bowl watch party in 2022. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Cameo Cuts Staff to Fewer Than 50 After Financial Stumble
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Kaya Yurieff
Cameo, the video shoutout app that gained in popularity during the pandemic shutdowns, told employees on Tuesday that it was laying off at least 80 workers because of financial pressures, according to two former employees involved in the layoffs.
Roelof Botha of Sequoia Capital. Photo by Getty
Dealmaker venture capital
Sequoia Exits Add to Pressure on Junior Dealmakers
By Kate Clark
Five partners have exited Sequoia Capital, I reported yesterday, one of the biggest personnel shake-ups at the legendary venture capital firm in recent history.