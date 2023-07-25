Latest Articles

AI Agenda ai

Small Devices Could Soon Handle Large Language Models By Stephanie Palazzolo · July 25, 2023 7:05 AM PDT

AI models that once took millions of dollars per month to run could soon fit into the three-by-five-inch phone in your pocket.That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but recent technological advancements have brought edge AI—a method to run AI models on devices—back into the limelight. Engineers from Carnegie Mellon University, University of Washington, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and AI...