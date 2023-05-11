Sequoia Capital’s Mighty StruggleRead more

Apollo, Blackstone and Brex Among Firms That Bid for SVB Assets

By
Michael Roddan
Source: The Information

Private equity firms Apollo and Blackstone were among 20 institutions that made bids for all or part of Silicon Valley Bank following its March collapse, according to a Wednesday disclosure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The agency released a list of firms that lobbed bids for SVB, its asset pools and the lender’s private banking division, although it de-identified companies from the...

The Briefing media/telecom
What Block’s ‘Terrible Business Decision’ Means
By Martin Peers · May 10, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block, and Jay-Z, former owner of Tidal. Photos by Bloomberg and Shutterstock.
We have lots of news today, including Disney’s change of heart on Hulu (see below) and Google’s blizzard of new product announcements at its annual developer conference. For more on Google, see here. But arguably the most important though little-covered news story this week was a Delaware court’s decision on Tuesday to reject a shareholder lawsuit over Block’s boneheaded purchase of musical...
Programming Site Stack Overflow Facing Challenge From Generative AI
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 10, 2023
Robinhood Reports 47% Revenue Jump, Announces 24 Hour Stock Trading
By Akash Pasricha · May 10, 2023
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
IPO Hopeful Klaviyo Tries to Prove There’s More to Life Than Shopify
By Ann Gehan and Cory Weinberg
For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.
A presentation at Amazon's NewFront Conference on May 1. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon
Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI
By Theo Wayt
Amazon is building a team to work on artificial intelligence tools that will generate photos and videos for merchants to use in advertising campaigns on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed, efforts that could help diversify its ad business.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google entertainment
Nearly Half of YouTube’s U.S. Viewership Is Now on TVs, Helping Drive Ad Shift
By Sahil Patel
For years, Google’s YouTube couldn’t get any respect from the TV industry. TV marketers wouldn’t go near it out of fear that their ads would be tainted by running alongside YouTube’s amateur content.