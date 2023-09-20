Apple and Goldman Sachs were working on a stock-trading app for iPhones until markets soured last year, CNBC reported on Wednesday . The companies, which have a partnership for financial products, started developing the app in 2020 during a day-trading frenzy driven by pandemic boredom, low interest rates and a fascination with meme stocks. They had planned to roll it out last year but...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Crypto Global crypto
Behind the Scenes at Paradigm
Paradigm has established itself as one of the premier crypto-focused investors. More recently, though, it’s had to navigate the blowup of FTX and faced criticism from the crypto community, who took a website redesign to mean the firm was ditching crypto in favor of AI. I took a look at what’s next for Paradigm in a deep dive published last week. One of the most interesting...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo