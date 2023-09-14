SoftBank-owned Arm Holdings priced the shares in its initial public offering at $51 a piece, which is at the high end of its expected price range, ahead of its debut in the public markets on Thursday. The deal will raise roughly $5 billion for Arm, making it the biggest U.S. IPO since Rivian went public in 2021, according to Dealogic data. The share price implies a $54.5 billion valuation for...
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
By far, the two biggest winners of Instacart’s long-awaited initial public offering next week will be the grocery company’s largest individual shareholder, co-founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta, and its largest venture backer, Sequoia Capital. Mehta’s profit from the listing stands to be more than $780 million, while Sequoia could make more than $1 billion. More than two...
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
Inside Databricks’ Contrarian Playbook: Burn $1.5 Billion to Buy Big Growth