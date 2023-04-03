TikTok parent company ByteDance crossed $80 billion in revenue in 2022, thanks primarily to growth from its Douyin video app, a China-based version of TikTok, The Information reported. The company’s solid revenue growth of more than 30% means it is soon likely surpass WeChat owner Tencent in terms of revenue. Read more here ....
In Reversal, Instacart Hikes Its Valuation 18%
After slashing its private stock price four times last year, Instacart is feeling better about itself. The grocery delivery firm, whose business skyrocketed during the pandemic but later cooled off, in late February raised its internal stock price 18% compared to December, according to a person with direct knowledge. While the company’s private share price for employees is likely still...
