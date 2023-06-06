A senior executive at the healthcare startup CareRev told employees on Tuesday that details about the conduct of its co-founder and recently departed CEO, Will Patterson, in The Information’s report on Tuesday , “do not represent CareRev as a company.” “Frankly, myself and the entire leadership team had a difficult time reading this story, and I know we won’t be alone in that,” said Patty...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
startups venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s U.S. Partners May Reap China Gains Even After Split
Sequoia Capital on Tuesday told investors that by the first quarter of next year it would fully separate its U.S. and China venture capital operations, ending an 18-year run during which Sequoia Capital China became China’s most successful VC firm and drove outsize returns for Sequoia’s global investors. But the separation, anticipated for years and related to a growing geopolitical...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.