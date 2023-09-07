Latest Articles

The Electric electric vehicles

Exclusive from The Electric: A Leading Chinese Nickel Producer Tries Its Luck in the U.S. By Steve LeVine · Sept. 7, 2023 4:30 AM PDT

The Inflation Reduction Act was meant to keep companies like Huayou Cobalt, a leading Chinese supplier of battery-grade nickel to Western carmakers including Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen, out of the U.S. battery supply chain. But the company is attempting to break into the U.S. market anyway and qualify for IRA tax credits.In a conversation this week, an executive from Huayou’s U.S. strategy team...