China’s Tencent Debuts AI Model for ChatGPT-Like Apps

By
Juro Osawa
· · Source: The Information

Chinese internet giant Tencent has released its artificial intelligence model that can power applications similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Tencent said in a statement that its new model, called Hunyuan, is now available in China for business use, allowing enterprise customers to build new AI applications based on Tencent’s model. The latest move by Tencent, the operator of the WeChat messaging...

Exclusive from The Electric: A Leading Chinese Nickel Producer Tries Its Luck in the U.S.
By Steve LeVine · Sept. 7, 2023 4:30 AM PDT
China's Huayou Cobalt is trying to figure out how to supply battery nickel to the U.S. market despite U.S.-China tensions. Photo: VCG/Getty
The Inflation Reduction Act was meant to keep companies like Huayou Cobalt, a leading Chinese supplier of battery-grade nickel to Western carmakers including Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen, out of the U.S. battery supply chain. But the company is attempting to break into the U.S. market anyway and qualify for IRA tax credits.In a conversation this week, an executive from Huayou’s U.S. strategy team...
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
By Michael Roddan
In the hours after JPMorgan Chase bought troubled First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion in a government fire sale, its consumer banking chiefs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak—both potential successors to CEO Jamie Dimon—flew to California.
Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’
By Zara Stone
Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn.
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Inside Meta’s AI Drama: Internal Feuds Over Compute Power
By Kalley Huang and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Meta Platforms’ releases of its large-language models, Llama and Llama 2, in the past six months have won the company praise for offering free, open-source alternatives to models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future
By Jessica E. Lessin
A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S.