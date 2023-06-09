Proprietary artificial intelligence software from OpenAI is exploding in popularity, but so are open source alternatives that could eat into its lead. Now, some of the developers behind one such alternative, known as Falcon, have become an acquisition target, The Information reported . Hugging Face, which operates a code repository for AI practitioners, has discussed acquiring a 20-person...
Latest Articles
The Briefing google facebook
Why the Return to the Office Is Inevitable
For proponents of a return to working in the office, it’s two steps forward and one step back. The haze of Canadian smoke that hung over New York City and other parts of the East Coast this week gave people a reason to stay inside. Some schools shuttered their doors. People on the streets have been wearing masks. Yes, it has felt a bit like 2020. But no one should rush to buy Zoom Video stock....
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.